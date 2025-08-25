Emmanuel Haro's Dad Seen Helping Police Search for Son

Play video content RMG News

Jake Haro -- accused, along with his wife, of killing their infant child -- is lending a hand to cops searching mountains outside L.A. for the missing baby, but so far they're still coming up empty.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies escorted Haro Sunday in an orange jumpsuit and shackles to a mountainous area of Moreno Valley in Riverside County, CA ... hoping to find 7-month-old Emmanuel.

Haro and the cops conducted their search for several hours in the afternoon -- and while it ended unsuccessfully ... there was a brief moment of hope, fueled by a false report.

Check out video posted to TikTok, which shows an amateur journalist reporting from the scene -- he mistakenly says the body was recovered as deputies lead a shackled Haro to a police vehicle and stuff him in the backseat.

As we reported ... Jake and his wife, Rebecca, were arrested Friday and booked for suspicion of murder in connection with Emmanuel's death.

Rebecca initially told cops Emmanuel was abducted from a sporting goods store after someone knocked her out, leaving her with a black eye. Police launched an all-out search to locate Emmanuel in mid-August as his parents stopped cooperating with authorities.

In 2023, Jake was convicted of willful child cruelty after he left his daughter with brain damage. He was sentenced to 180 days behind bars and put on probation, which he violated by being a felon in possession of a firearm.