Parents of Missing 7-Month-Old Emmanuel Haro Arrested For Murder

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro just got a major update ... the California baby's parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, have been arrested for murder, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement tells us ... the couple -- who previously claimed their baby had been kidnapped in the parking lot of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Yucaipa, California -- are now facing potential charges after being arrested in their home Friday morning.

The update comes over a week after the pair's initial kidnapping claims, which were later scrutinized due to inconsistencies in the mother, Rebecca's story. Remember, at the time, Rebecca claimed she was attacked in the parking lot while changing Emmanuel's diaper.

She claimed she heard someone say, "Hola," before she was punched, resulting in loss of consciousness.

However, investigators weren't able to rule out foul play, and issued a police and dog search of the Haro family home ... which resulted in the seizure of Emmanuel's father's car.