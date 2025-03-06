Casey Anthony's New Legal Advocacy Gig Is a Money Grab, Says Nancy Grace

Play video content TMZ.com

Nancy Grace is scoffing at Casey Anthony's new career pursuit -- slamming her new legal advocacy gig as a shameless cash grab and insisting the focus should remain on Casey's murdered daughter, Caylee.

TMZ spoke with Nancy, and she didn’t sugarcoat it -- telling us Casey’s just looking for a payday, reaching into everyone else’s pockets. But what stunned her the most is the fact so many people have already signed up for Casey’s Substack to take advice from her.

Watch the video -- Nancy goes in on Casey, reminding everyone her so-called "legal expertise" comes from being tried for murder. She also makes it crystal clear -- pretending to be a lawyer and dishing out legal advice for money is illegal. Casey announced her new Substack in a TikTok video this week.

As for Nancy’s main concern … she brings it all back to justice for Caylee, who was 2 years old when she was killed -- reminding everyone of the grisly details of her tragic murder.

Caylee vanished in June '08, and her remains were found months later, sparking a media firestorm that only grew more intense during Casey's trial.

Casey was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter, and child abuse in July 2011 -- but Nancy tells us that anyone giving Casey even a penny is basically casting another "not guilty" vote in her favor.