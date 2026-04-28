Tristan Thompson Moves to Place Disabled Brother Under Conservatorship

NBA star Tristan Thompson is making moves to have his disabled brother, Amari Thompson, placed under his conservatorship ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tristan -- who previously had Amari under a guardianship -- said he wants a conservator appointed to be in control of his young bro's records, to give medical consent, and make educational decisions.

Tristan also wants to control Amari's social and sexual contacts.

As TMZ previously reported, Tristan and Amari's mom, Andrea Brooks, died on January 5, 2023. Tristan took over control of his brother's life in the wake of their family's loss.