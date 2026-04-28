Tristan Thompson Moves to Place Disabled Brother Under Conservatorship
NBA Star Tristan Thompson Asks Court for Conservatorship of Disabled Brother ... to Limit Social Media, Sexual Contacts
NBA star Tristan Thompson is making moves to have his disabled brother, Amari Thompson, placed under his conservatorship ... TMZ has learned.
According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tristan -- who previously had Amari under a guardianship -- said he wants a conservator appointed to be in control of his young bro's records, to give medical consent, and make educational decisions.
Tristan also wants to control Amari's social and sexual contacts.
As TMZ previously reported, Tristan and Amari's mom, Andrea Brooks, died on January 5, 2023. Tristan took over control of his brother's life in the wake of their family's loss.
Tristan said their father, Trevor Thompson, has not been in the picture for years. He said Andrea had sole custody of Amari, and Trevor failed to pay child support. He claims Trevor has done nothing to support Amari and has not been in contact with him since July 2014.