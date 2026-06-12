Elon Musk Set to Attend UFC Freedom 250 at White House

Elon Musk is expected to be among the VIP guests at UFC Freedom 250 this weekend at the White House ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Sports .... the world's richest man plans to attend the historic event on the White House South Lawn on Sunday, when the UFC stages one of the most unique fight cards in company history.

Our sources tell us Elon and President Donald Trump have patched things up following their highly publicized falling-out earlier this year ... and we're told the two reconciled during a trip to China in May after months of tension.

The rift played out publicly, with Elon and Trump exchanging barbs after Elon criticized some of the President's policies and distanced himself from the administration. The feud fueled speculation that their once-close relationship had permanently fractured.

Elon will arrive in D.C. with a brand new distinction ... the world's first trillionaire. SpaceX's blockbuster IPO became the biggest stock market debut ever Friday, helping push the tech mogul's fortune past the 13-figure mark.

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... UFC CEO Dana White isn't worried about anything getting in the way of the event. White told us on Capitol Hill this week that UFC Freedom 250 is happening no matter what Mother Nature has planned ... even joking that not even a bee infestation could stop fight night.