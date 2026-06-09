Congresswoman Sarah McBride Says Michelle Obama On 'Traitors' Would Be Amazing

Michelle Obama says "The Traitors" is the only reality show she'd ever sign up for ... and Congresswoman Sarah McBride is giving the idea a strong endorsement.

Charlie caught up with McBride on Capital Hill, and she told TMD DC ... Michelle entering the castle as a Faithful would make for the greatest reality TV season of all time!!!

Play video content Video: Michelle Obama Says She'd Love to Join The Cast of 'The Traitors' as a Faithful IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

That's a pretty lofty prediction ... but McBride may be a little biased here, telling us she's a sucker for anything involving the Peacock series.

The Democratic Representative from Delaware makes the case Michelle has all the qualities of a perfect Faithful ... including being a huge gay rights supporter, which she says is perfect for 'Traitors' because the show is gay canon.