Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Stem Cell Treatment in Mexico With Fiancé

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Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to get ahead of Father Time ... telling TMZ she and fiancé Brian Glenn are in Mexico receiving stem cell treatments aimed at fighting aging and promoting long-term health.

The ex-U.S. Representative tells us they underwent stem cell IV treatments Saturday in Puerto Vallarta. MTG says she's always been proactive about her health -- dating back to her days owning a CrossFit gym -- and believes stem cell therapy can be an effective tool for anti-aging and wellness.

MTG also says she doesn't carry health insurance ... opting instead to spend that money on preventative treatments and health-related therapies she believes work for her.

There's one catch, though ... the stem cell procedure isn't approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is why they traveled to Mexico for treatment. But MTG highly recommends stem cells, and tells us she believes the therapy should be federally legalized in the U.S.

The FDA has generally not approved most stem cell treatments because they have not gone through the required process to establish that they're safe and effective.

The Mexico trip comes after an extended getaway in Costa Rica, where Greene and Glenn spent time with Rep. Thomas Massie. As TMZ reported, the group was spotted vacationing together last month ... fueling questions about MTG and Massie's growing political alliance.

Play video content Video: Thomas Massie Teases Plan With Marjorie Taylor Greene to Reclaim GOP Leadership TMZ.com

More recently, Massie told TMZ DC he sees her as an important voice in the future of the Republican Party and even teased a possible GOP takeover.