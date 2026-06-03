Thomas Massie Teases Plan with Marjorie Taylor Greene to Retake GOP

Play video content Video: Thomas Massie Teases Plan With Marjorie Taylor Greene to Reclaim GOP Leadership TMZ.com

Thomas Massie may be leaving Congress, but don't expect him to disappear from Republican politics anytime soon ... because he and Marjorie Taylor Greene have been cooking up plans behind the scenes to retake the GOP.

Charlie caught up with the outgoing Kentucky Congressman Wednesday on Capitol Hill and asked about his recent Costa Rica vacay with Greene and her fiancé, Brian Glenn -- a trip TMZ first revealed after the group was spotted dining together.

According to Massie, the getaway involved more than fishing and margaritas.

"I got to talk to Marjorie about what life is like on the outside," he told us, before hinting at bigger conversations. "Marjorie and I talked about things that I can't tell you here in terms of where the party's going and what we think it needs to be doing."

Naturally, we asked whether the pair might be cooking up some sort of political movement for the post-Congress chapter. Massie was coy, but it's clear they cooked up more than tuna.

Massie praised Greene as someone who has "her finger on the pulse" of MAGA voters ... calling her an important voice for people who believe D.C. has failed to deliver on key promises.