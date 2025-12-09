Marjorie Taylor Greene Asks, Am I the Next Charlie Kirk? Urges End to Death Threats

Play video content CNN

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s over the flood of death threats she’s been getting ever since Donald Trump branded her a "traitor" ... even asking if she’s supposed to meet the same fate as Charlie Kirk for all this to finally stop.

Speaking on CNN Tuesday morning, MTG said the threats have gotten so out of control she's counted 773 death threats so far -- some even aimed at her son. And when she brought it up to Trump, she claims he brushed her off in what she calls an "extremely unkind" way.

Marjorie says Trump showed zero sympathy -- and her other colleagues weren’t much better. She claims most didn’t respond at all ... and the only thing she got back was a half-hearted "on it" from Kash Patel.

ICYMI, Trump slapped the "traitor" label on her after she pushed to release the Epstein Files and accused him of neglecting his MAGA base ... but Marjorie says she isn’t mad 'cause as a Christian, she says forgiving him is the easy part.