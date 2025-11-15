Trump Withdraws Marjorie Taylor Greene Endorsement, Drags Her Online

President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene just had a major political breakup -- the prez just rescinded his endorsement of her, calling her a "ranting lunatic" after she publicly blasted his handling of various issues, including the Jeffrey Epstein files, the government shutdown, and foreign policy.

Check out his Truth Social post from Friday -- he ripped into Republican MTG for complaining about his administration rather than focusing on all he's done for the U.S. and said she "has gone Far Left," citing her recent appearance on "The View."

He urged fellow conersatives to use their valuable vote elsewhere and hinted that he will support whoever may run against her in Georgia if it's the "right" candidate.

Trump even claimed she's upset he no longer answers her calls ... but, she clapped back on X and explained that's far from the case. See her post below -- she theorized 47 is so PO'd at her because she supports the release of all the Epstein files.

She slammed ... "It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level." As you know, Trump has described the excitement over the Epstein case as a Democratic "hoax," but she recently said publishing all related documents would be "common sense" and even signed a petition that would push the remaining docs to be made public.

Greene also argued in her tweet that Trump has his priorities backwards, and should be concerned about helping his fellow Americans who are "going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream."

Greene has been a long time supporter of Trump, even during impeachment attempts ... but that will be no more. She officially walked back her unwavering loyalty, writing ... "I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him."

Trump wasted no time responding ... posting on truth Social Saturday morning that Greene betrayed the Republican party and is a "disgrace."