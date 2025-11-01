Bill Maher Has Marjorie Taylor Greene on and She Came Up Moderate and Reasonable

Play video content HBO

Remember Marjorie Taylor Greene going off the rails during one of Biden's State of the Union addresses? Well, maybe her appearance on Bill Maher's show Friday night was super appropriate for Halloween, because it looks like that version is the ghost of the past.

MTG joined Bill on 'Real Time,' and she came off incredibly reasonable and not a party hack. She talked about splitting with Trump on a variety of issues, including releasing the Epstein files, healthcare, opening the government, and pouring money into foreign aid -- especially to Argentina -- while 42 million Americans don't know where they'll get their next meal.

Don't get it wrong ... she loves President Trump, but first and foremost, she says she's repping her district in Georgia, where people are really suffering, and she says she won't play politics with them.

We posted just a short clip, but if you're interested, check out the whole show ... because she got tons of applause from a largely liberal audience.

We'd love to know what she thinks of Harvey's movement -- Out with their Asses (OWTA) -- to vote against every member of Congress in the primaries next year if they don't immediately open the government, so consider this an open invite for "TMZ Live."

I’m a Democrat.



I voted YES.



Our government should be open.



Pay our military, federal workers, and Capitol police—it shouldn’t be controversial. pic.twitter.com/TrZRbrWyD8 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 23, 2025 @SenFettermanPA