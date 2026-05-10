Luann de Lesseps Rocks Bikinis Like No Other Mother!
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Bikinis Like No Other Mother! Good Genes or Good Docs?!
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We gotta give our flowers where flowers are due ... Real Housewife of New York Luann de Lesseps rocks a bikini like no other mother, but do these two side-by-side images stand the test of time?
Check out the snaps to peep a 46-year-old version of the reality TV babe sporting a blue bikini with her then boyfriend Jacques Azoulay.
And, well over a decade later ... is Luann aging like a fine wine?! We're placing our bets on YES! Check out The Countess glistening in gold.
"Money can't buy you class," but it can buy you a two-piece that fits you like a glove!
The question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?