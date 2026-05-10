Luann de Lesseps Rocks Bikinis Like No Other Mother!

Bikinis Like No Other Mother!

We gotta give our flowers where flowers are due ... Real Housewife of New York Luann de Lesseps rocks a bikini like no other mother, but do these two side-by-side images stand the test of time?

Check out the snaps to peep a 46-year-old version of the reality TV babe sporting a blue bikini with her then boyfriend Jacques Azoulay.

And, well over a decade later ... is Luann aging like a fine wine?! We're placing our bets on YES! Check out The Countess glistening in gold.

"Money can't buy you class," but it can buy you a two-piece that fits you like a glove!