Twinning Into Mother’s Day: Celebrity Moms & Mini-Mes

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and Hollywood moms and their mini-mes are getting ready to celebrate ... so we're getting in the spirit by taking a look at our fave famous fams.

Khloé Kardashian's a mama bear to two adorable bébés, True and Tatum, and Melissa Gorga's got her little twin, Antonia.

Lele Pons has a little bundle of joy at home ... and they always love to rock matching outfits ... ditto for Devon Windsor, Chanel West Coast, and Tammy Hembrow.