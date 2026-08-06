Nolan Wells: Body Language Expert Breaks Down Warren Hudson's Interview

Something Happened with Nolan's Phone ... That Warren Isn't Telling Us!!!

With all the mystery around Nolan Wells' death, TMZ decided to bring in the big guns to try and figure out who's telling the truth.

We sat down with body language expert Susan Constantine to get her take on Warren Hudson's recent interview with Brandon Tatum ... and she thinks there's definitely something he's not telling us.

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After watching a clip of Warren insisting "no one touched Nolan's phone," Susan said her assessment indicated he was being deceptive.

While she made it clear this doesn't mean she believes foul play was involved in Nolan's death and that Warren mostly told the truth ... Susan thinks Warren's hiding something about his phone.

As you know, Warren did an extensive interview recently, where he flat-out denied being involved in Nolan's death.