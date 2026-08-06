Perez Hilton's Kids Were Home Minutes Before Live Stream, Family Says

Perez Hilton's kids were inside his Miami-area home just minutes before his disturbing live stream ... and his family says they were rushed out when it became clear he was suffering a severe mental health crisis and harming himself.

Perez's family revealed the frightening new detail Thursday, saying ... "Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez's children, niece, and sister were inside the home."

They continue ... "When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma."

The family's focus is now on helping the children recover from what they experienced, adding ... "Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced. An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy."

They're also pleading with media, paparazzi and the public to stay away from the family's home so the kids can have privacy and space to heal.

Play video content Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton Broadcastify.com

As we reported, Perez was rushed to a hospital Tuesday night after cops received multiple calls about the alarming live stream.

His family said Thursday Perez has been able to communicate with them ... which they said has given them hope.