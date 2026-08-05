Perez Hilton's Podcast Future Uncertain Amid Hospitalization After Alarming Live Stream

Perez Hilton's longtime podcast is in limbo while he receives medical care following his alarming live stream ... with his cohost saying no decision has been made about the show's future.

Chris Booker addressed the status of their iHeart podcast and Patreon content Wednesday, explaining their entire focus is currently on Perez's health.

Chris says he hopes to continue both shows with his longtime friend when the timing is appropriate, but for now, everything remains uncertain.

Chris says he has only spoken briefly with Perez's family and plans to honor their request for privacy. He claims even Perez's relatives are having difficulty receiving updates because of heightened security measures at the hospital due to the number of people seeking information.

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As we reported ... Perez was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance Tuesday night after cops received multiple reports about the gossip mogul exhibiting alarming behavior during a TikTok live stream.

Perez is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation after arriving at the hospital.

Chris says he is devastated for Perez and his family and hopes his friend recognizes how much love and support is surrounding him.