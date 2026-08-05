Perez Hilton Was Under Financial Stress Before Concerning Live Stream

Perez Hilton was stressing out over money and struggling to adjust to his new life in Miami in the weeks leading up to a concerning live stream that resulted in a police response and hospitalization.

Sources familiar tell TMZ ... when Perez put his million-dollar Las Vegas house up on the market and abruptly moved to Miami in June, he was telling people he was very stressed out about finances, overwhelmed, and hustling, looking for ways to make some dough.

We're told life was good for Perez in Vegas -- he got a lot of comps and was treated well for his local celebrity status -- and he assumed he'd get the same love in South Miami. He didn't. So, on top of money issues -- the freebies were gone.

Play video content Video: Perez Hilton Merch Promo Instagram/@theperezhilton

The single father of 3 was open about his cash crunch ... he posted a video in May saying his weeks-long hospital stay earlier in the year drained his bank account, so he was hawking new merch to make ends meet.

Following his serious medical issues ... he became deeply religious -- and he used this as something of a rebranding -- and his merch store was filled with Jesus shirts.

Play video content Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton Broadcastify.com

We're told Perez was seen in Miami a couple of weeks ago ... he was hobnobbing with socialites and seemed fine ... but something clearly changed.

Prior to the move ... Perez made a video with his 3 kids saying he was looking forward to new experiences and opportunities in Miami ... and he was manifesting success.

Perez started livestreaming Tuesday night, and he was cut and bloodied ... prompting concerned viewers to call police and first responders. Perez was taken to a hospital, where he's currently undergoing a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation.