Cops Tell Perez Hilton to Exit Home After Alarming Live Stream

COPS ORDER HIM TO 'STEP OUT OF THE HOUSE'

Perez Hilton was called by his legal name and asked to exit his home after cops showed up at his Florida home due to multiple calls about alarming behavior on a live stream.

Footage taken by one of Perez's neighbors is circulating online ... and the video shows Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies in his driveway ... telling him to come outside.

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Deputies issue commands over a bullhorn ... "Mario, it's the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, please step out of the house." Perez's real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.

One social media user says the standoff went on for a long time ... with hours ticking by before Perez was eventually brought out and placed in the ambulance.

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As you know ... Perez suffered multiple lacerations while on a live stream. He was taken to the hospital, where a psychiatric evaluation was conducted.