Perez Hilton Dispatch Audio Reveals Frantic Rush to Get EMS to the Scene

Play video content Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton Broadcastify.com

Perez Hilton's alarming live stream led first responders to rush to his home Tuesday night ... and the dispatch audio captures how quickly they worked to try and help the star.

First responders leapt into action ... calling for units to rush to the home -- and coordinating amongst themselves to optimize their response.

At one point, someone asks if a gate near the scene could be opened to make sure rescue personnel aren't delayed by a lock.

While Perez's injuries aren't described in the audio, the dispatcher notes EMS personnel and police entered the house together ... seemingly to both help Perez and ensure the crew's safety.

Play video content Video: Ambulance Seen Transporting Man Outside His Home Following Frightening Livestream NBC 6 South Florida

We broke the story ... Perez was transported from his home to the hospital late Tuesday after cops received multiple reports of alarming behavior on his live stream, which left him bloodied.

Law enforcement sources tell us the video is not A.I. as some online have suggested ... and Perez suffered multiple lacerations to his person during the course of the evening.

Play video content July 22, 2026 Video: Perez Hilton Was Smiling, Reading Bible Passages A Week Before LiveStream Instagram/Theperezhilton

Despite the shocking incident, it seems Perez never let on he was struggling with anything ... even posting videos online with a cheerful tone and a religious angle to them.

Our sources also say Perez is undergoing a psych evaluation in the hospital.