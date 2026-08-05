Perez Hilton Dispatch Audio Reveals Frantic Rush to Get EMS to the Scene
Perez Hilton Listen To Dispatch Audio From Bloody Live Stream
Perez Hilton's alarming live stream led first responders to rush to his home Tuesday night ... and the dispatch audio captures how quickly they worked to try and help the star.
First responders leapt into action ... calling for units to rush to the home -- and coordinating amongst themselves to optimize their response.
At one point, someone asks if a gate near the scene could be opened to make sure rescue personnel aren't delayed by a lock.
While Perez's injuries aren't described in the audio, the dispatcher notes EMS personnel and police entered the house together ... seemingly to both help Perez and ensure the crew's safety.
We broke the story ... Perez was transported from his home to the hospital late Tuesday after cops received multiple reports of alarming behavior on his live stream, which left him bloodied.
Law enforcement sources tell us the video is not A.I. as some online have suggested ... and Perez suffered multiple lacerations to his person during the course of the evening.
Despite the shocking incident, it seems Perez never let on he was struggling with anything ... even posting videos online with a cheerful tone and a religious angle to them.
Our sources also say Perez is undergoing a psych evaluation in the hospital.
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