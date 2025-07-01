Perez Hilton, Candace Owens Subpoenaed in Lively-Baldoni Case

The ongoing legal war between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken another turn ... with notable online personalities being drawn into the fight over possible collusion via their Blake-bashing commentary.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Perez Hilton, Candace Owens and Andy Signore have all been subpoenaed to turn over any and all communications with Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties.

The subpoenas may be connected to the judge's order earlier this month allowing Blake to take discovery in order to uncover the alleged lengths -- if any -- Baldoni's side may have gone to in working with notable anti-Blake content creators ... as part of the alleged smear campaign.

Hilton, Owens and Signore have all used their sizable digital platforms to discuss case developments ... and the trio's commentary has largely hated on Blake's claims, while propping up Baldoni's side -- and his $400 million countersuit -- that is, until it was dismissed.

In fact, it was popular YouTuber Signore -- via his channel "Popcorned Planet" -- who claimed the "exclusive" featuring Baldoni lawyer Bryan Freedman's statement as to why the Wayfarer parties chose to forego amending their dismissed lawsuit.

As you know ... Blake scored a big win earlier this month when a judge tossed out the claims Baldoni made against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times in the massive monetary lawsuit.

Baldoni accused them of defamation over an article about Justin's ugly feud with Blake behind the scenes of their 2024 film, "It Ends With Us." He insisted it was all part of a smear campaign against him.