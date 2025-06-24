Justin Baldoni Lawyer Says He Won't Refile Claims Against Blake Lively After All

Justin Baldoni's lawyer promised to refile four claims against Blake Lively but he missed the deadline to do so ... and now he tells us his client "will be pursuing additional legal options" against Blake.

Bryan Freedman tells TMZ ... they are proceeding with discovery in the Lively case and they are confident they will be able to prove there was no harassment or any smear campaign, as Blake alleges.

Freedman is also brushing off the fact a judge earlier this month threw out Baldoni's lawsuits against Blake, Ryan Reynolds and The New York Times.

Justin's attorney tells us ... "The Court’s decision on the motion to dismiss has no effect whatsoever on the truth ... we are confident that we will prevail against these factually baseless accusations."

Freedman was on "TMZ Live" a couple weeks ago when he told us the judge left open the door for Baldoni's lawyers to amend 4 of their 7 original claims against Blake ... he said they would do so, but the deadline came and went without a filing.

Baldoni's lawyer now says ... "Instead of revising the existing claims, our clients will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us."