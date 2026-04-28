Jen Vrabel appears to be keeping one thing intact amid her husband Mike Vrabel's drama -- her wedding ring.

Check out the pics ... she was spotted Tuesday morning at Salt Lake City International Airport in her first public appearance since cheating allegations involving Mike and NFL reporter Dianna Russini exploded online ... and eagle-eyed observers noticed the ring was still firmly on her finger.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel's Wife Jen Spotted With Wedding Ring on Amid Scandal BACKGRID

She kept things casual for the outing in a white puffer jacket and blue jeans while making a brief stop at Hip & Humble -- the same boutique where Mike reportedly purchased loungewear for her two days earlier. They have been married since 1999 and share two sons together.

After briefly browsing the store, Jen headed to the Delta Sky Club ahead of her flight.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Seen Shopping In Utah Airport BACKGRID

The timing is interesting … as we reported, the New England Patriots head coach was also publicly spotted at an airport in Utah over the weekend. He had stepped away from Day 3 of the NFL Draft to seek guidance on becoming the "best version" of himself.

Vrabel publicly admitted last week he hasn’t been living up to his own standards ... revealing he’s had some tough conversations with loved ones as more photos tying him to Dianna Russini continue surfacing.

These sightings were just days after TMZ Sports obtained a photo of Mike and Russini hanging out at a casino in 2024 -- just weeks after he was fired by the Tennessee Titans -- and a witness told us they appeared so cozy, they assumed Russini was his wife ... despite both being married to other people.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Addresses Dianna Russini Scandal Ahead of NFL Draft New England Patriots

Mike still stuck around for the first two days of the NFL Draft last week before hopping on a flight to Utah, where he and his family own a vacation home. The getaway didn’t last long, though ... he was back with the New England Patriots by Monday.