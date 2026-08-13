WNBA Slams 'Bad-Faith' Transgender Debate after Enes Kanter, Royce White Claim They're Women

The WNBA is blasting "bad-faith efforts" to push a narrative about transgender women competing in the league ... after ex-NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White claimed they're women and vowed to enter next year's WNBA Draft.

The WNBA held an anti-hate task force meeting Wednesday to discuss trans athletes ... and afterward, a league spokesperson said general managers and presidents came to the conclusion that there "are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA," adding ... "we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others."

So, it sounds like Enes and Royce won't be entering the Draft after all.

The WNBA noted they will "continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months" and "will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league."

As you know, the league has been grappling with this hot topic after Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham said last month she felt a calling to "protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

There are currently no transgender women playing in the WNBA.

After she doubled down on her comments, a couple washed-up former NBA players announced they were trans and declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Royce specifically said he identified "as sometimes identifying as a woman for purposes of professional basketball" ... while Enes claimed he began his "transition" Tuesday alongside a photo of himself working out in the gym.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the discussion around transgender athlete participation on Friday, vowing the league will "always approach this topic thoughtfully, respectfully, and in alignment with the longstanding values of our league."