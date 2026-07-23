Sophie Cunningham Doubles Down On Trans Athlete Comments, 'It's Common Sense'

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham isn't backing down from her comments on trans athletes in women's sports ... and she doesn't think her stance is all that controversial.

The Indiana Fever guard shared her opinion on the polarizing topic in an interview with ESPN this week ... where she claimed she felt a duty to "protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

#Fever guard Sophie Cunningham on her trans comments in ESPN:



“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense. … I think it’s really important to protect children.”



“I don’t dislike anyone. … I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women. …” pic.twitter.com/3OrIqoVYrk @RomeovilleKid

Cunningham was asked to expand on the quote when meeting with the media on Wednesday ... and she made it clear that's how she feels.

“I said what I said," Cunningham told reporters. "I think it’s kind of common sense. I think I'll always believe in that."

"I think it’s really important to protect children, and that's little girls who are also involved in that category. So, I stand on what I said and I will always believe that."

Cunningham claimed she's not a political person ... but she does have morals and beliefs, and she will always stay true to them.

When asked if her stance could negatively impact the trans community, Cunningham said she's not speaking out of hate ... and she doesn't "dislike anyone."

"I think there is room for absolutely everyone here and I think there's room to love everyone. I truly think when you get people in the same room and you have conversations, you actually have a lot in common with a lot of people."