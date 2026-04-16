Rep. Lauren Boebert Defends Dave Chappelle Selfie, Denies Weaponizing Trans Jokes

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Rep. Lauren Boebert is firing back at Dave Chappelle after the comedian blasted her for using a selfie they snapped together to "weaponize" his transgender jokes for political gain ... she says she was just keeping it real.

TMZ DC got the Congresswoman from Colorado on Capitol Hill and our intrepid producer Jacob asked her about Dave's recent comments taking aim at her and the rest of the GOP.

Boebert sounds like she's not feelin' the heat Dave is putting on Republicans ... indeed, the only one feeling any heat here is Jacob ... he's complaining about the lack of A/C in government buildings, and starts sweating bullets when a bunch of folks pile into an elevator with him and Boebert.

Anyway, Boebert says she was just spitting facts when she cooked up the controversial caption to her selfie on X with Dave and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna ... "Just three people who understand there's only two genders".

Dave told NPR he felt like Boebert and other Republicans twisted his jokes and made them more vicious than they really were ... but Boebert isn't shedding a tear for Dave.

You may shed a tear for Jacob after this clip ... 'cause it sounds like finding a bathroom on Capitol Hill is worse than the elevator situation.