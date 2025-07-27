Lauren Boebert's Son Charged With Misdemeanor Child Abuse

Tyler Boebert, the 20-year-old son of Lauren Boebert, is facing a misdemeanor child abuse charge following an incident involving the congresswoman’s grandson, according to a report.

According to records, obtained by Denver Westworld, through the Windsor Police Department, the July 11 citation stems from criminal negligence where no injury or death occurred.

In a statement, the Colorado Republican representative downplayed the incident, calling it "a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house." She emphasized no physical harm took place and said her family has already met with Child Protective Services to ensure the safety of all children in the home.