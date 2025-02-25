Lauren Boebert Says Mom's Hitting Her Up for Kid Rock Concert Tickets

Play video content 10gColin

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is being coy about her potential relationship with musician Kid Rock ... but she confirms she is getting called for special favors by at least one person in her life!

We ran into Boebert in Washington, D.C. last night and asked her about her dating life ... specifically about rumors of her and Kid Rock hooking up. As you know, the two were spotted interacting affectionately at one of President Donald Trump's inaugural balls in January. The two were later seen getting into a cab together in the wee hours of the morning after an event earlier this month.

The controversial Republican representative was asked directly about the high-profile hookup between the two personalities.

She pointed out she had a lot of "good friends" at the Turning Point Gala on February 11, the event she departed with Kid Rock from at about 2:30 AM.

Boebert declined further comment, beyond noting ... "Y'all with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so, that's the problem I'm facing now."

Asked directly if she and Kid Rock are both single right now ... Boebert demurely deflected and said with a laugh, "You have a great night!"