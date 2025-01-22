Rep. Lauren Boebert Invites Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioters to Capitol for Tour

Come on Down to the Capitol ...

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is extending an invite to the Jan. 6 rioters recently pardoned by Donald Trump ... and she's offering to give those who participated in the attempted coup a guided tour of the Capitol Building.

Rep. Boebert made her jaw-dropping declaration outside a jail in Washington D.C. Tuesday, where she said several of the pardoned individuals were still being held as "hostages" after 47's executive order on Inauguration Day.

Boebert clearly cosigned DT's decision to issue full pardons to nearly 1,500 people for their participation in the 2021 Capitol attack ... as she vowed to be "the first member of Congress to offer them a guided tour in the Capitol."

Play video content Fox News

We're sure Boebert's fellow U.S. representatives have mixed feelings about her invitation ... given many feared for their lives after the violent rampage.

As you know, thousands of people stormed the Capitol Building in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, after Trump had claimed the 2020 election had been "stolen" by the Democrats.

While the coup attempt was unsuccessful, the attack resulted in over 140 police officers being assaulted and millions in damage to the historic building.

Play video content TMZ.com

Nonetheless, Boebert still felt inspired to invite the pardoned culprits to the U.S. Capitol ... declaring they had "already paid too much time."

As she put it ... they should have never been locked up in the first place.