Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Nothing Brewing With 50 Cent After Flirty Photo

Rep. Lauren Boebert says there's nothing romantic going on with her and 50 Cent after they appeared flirty on Capitol Hill ... this despite what the internet thought.

The Republican from Colorado was at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday when a photog asked her about all the online speculation there was something brewing with Curtis Jackson, based on how they tweeted about their White House meeting.

Lauren says they just took a cute photo and Twitter/X ran with a wild theory ... but she notes here -- there's no truth to rumors they have something going on.

What Lauren's telling us here jives with what 50 told us last week ... they aren't dating and the whole interaction was blown out of proportion.

Remember ... 50 was in D.C. to meet with lawmakers when he snapped some photos with Lauren and they both posted the pics along with some flirty captions.

Lauren posted first, saying ... "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King ... I used to do that myself! Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!"

Fiddy's post said ... "Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good." Of course, he also had his arm wrapped around Boebert's waist -- and they looked awfully cozy too.

While the internet wants these two to be a thing, looks like there's nothing there ... at least that's what the congresswoman's saying anyway.

