Lauren Boebert Reportedly Drunk at Trump Political Event in NYC

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert reportedly got herself into hot water at a pre-Christmas Republican event in NYC, getting so drunk that she became unruly to the point where she was ordered to stop taking selfies with former President Donald Trump.

Boebert's embarrassing episode took place at the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala on December 9, 2023, according to CNN, citing attendees who witnessed the incident.

Waitstaff first told Boebert they wouldn't serve her any more alcohol after they noticed she was intoxicated inside Cipriani Wall Street, CNN said. A source told the network one waiter was spotted walking up to Boebert and informing her she had been "overserved."

Then Boebert (R-CO) went up to Trump at the table they shared and kept trying to pose for photos with the 45th prez, creating a scene, CNN reported. It got so bad that Trump's security detail allegedly moved in to tell Boebert to get lost and, presumably, she did.

Meanwhile, a few months earlier, Boebert was involved in another cringeworthy incident.

You may recall, Boebert was booted from a Denver theater for fooling around with her date, Quinn Gallagher, while seated next to each other during a performance of the musical "Beetlejuice."

