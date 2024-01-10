Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Accused of Fighting Son, Causing Chaos at Bar

TMZ has obtained the arrest warrants issued for Lauren Boebert's ex-husband -- describing two different alleged incidents over the course of a few days that paint Jayson as pretty out of control ... at least according to law enforcement.

First, in the docs pertaining to Saturday evening's altercation between the Congresswoman and her ex -- obtained by TMZ -- cops say they got a call for potential DV, only to then get another call from Boebert herself ... which dispatch says featured LB saying "I just touched your nose" and Jayson yelling, "She punched me in the face."

Eventually when officers arrived, they say they ran into Lauren and Jayson on the outside the Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt, Co -- where they determined Lauren and Jayson had come there to hash things out and discuss the future of their relationship. Boebert is quoted in the docs as saying they were trying to get on good terms, but things got ugly.

For whatever reason, cops say things appear to have gotten physical -- Jayson was claiming Lauren punched him in the face, Lauren said it was nothing but a touch with her finger. As they were trying to go back and forth and collect info from them and witnesses, cops say Jayson started acting boisterously and refused to stay put and follow commands -- allegedly demanding more booze and refusing to leave the joint when he was asked by management.

After a lot of back and forth, the docs say Jayson had to eventually be "physically escorted off the premise" and even tried to stop officers "by grabbing the door frame." He was not arrested that evening over whatever happened, and neither was Lauren. Fast-forward to Tuesday, and a separate arrest warrant was issued over another alleged incident.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says they got a call from Lauren and Jayson's 18-year-old son, Tyler, to report some kind of physical altercation Tyler claims occurred with his dad.

Long story short, Tyler alleged that Jayson was at their family home and got pissed because Tyler had his baby sleeping in a laundry basket with clothes in it, which allegedly erupted into a brawl between father and son, with Tyler saying Jayson stuck his thumb in his mouth.

Tyler also claims Jayson grabbed a rifle at one point, and Tyler eventually called his mom, Lauren, who told him to call 911 ... and when Tyler told them what happened, officers were able to get an arrest warrant for Jayson for prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, and assault in the third degree.