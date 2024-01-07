Lauren Boebert Allegedly Punches Ex-Husband in Nose, Cops Investigating

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert may have run afoul of the law ... for allegedly beating on her ex-husband.

Silt Police Lt. Matt Gronbeck tells TMZ ... cops were called Saturday night to Miner's Claim, a restaurant in Silt, Colorado.

Officers say the initial 911 call was a hangup, but wouldn't reveal any other info on their investigation ... including what charges Lauren or Jayson Boebert might face.

However, eyewitnesses at the scene tell TMZ ... Lauren was sitting in the restaurant when Jayson walked in, and the pair got into an argument before the congresswoman punched him in the nose twice.

Lauren, not Jayson, then called the police .... and Jayson was ordered to leave.

Jayson seems contrite telling TMZ ... "I made a mistake. We both overreacted. I only want what's best for boys and I still love her very much. I only want the best for her."

He continued, "I really don't know what to say it's sad what has happened to us. I forgive her. I know she has a lot of hurt and pain. We both do.”

Their relationship clearly isn't as amicable as they wanted people to believe. As we previously reported ... Jayson tried to take the fall for Lauren's theater hookup in the aftermath of the 'Beetlejuice' scandal.

Jayson said the marriage ended when he cheated and asked people to show the controversial conservative "grace and mercy."