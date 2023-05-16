Rep. Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce

Rep. Lauren Boebert is pulling the plug on over 15 years of marriage, filing to divorce her now-estranged husband, Jayson.

According to a statement, Boebert says she filed in Mesa County, CO and says, "It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process."

She continued, "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District."

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ ... Jayson chased away a process server last month who tried to hand him the divorce papers, and he reportedly shouted profanities at the process server while cleaning a gun and drinking a beer.

Lauren and Jayson got married back in 2006, having their first kid when she was 18. She said in her book, "My American Life," they wanted to tie the knot when she was only 16, just 4 months after they met.

She said they even drove to a Las Vegas wedding chapel to get it done, but were turned away due to the minimum age requirement being 17.