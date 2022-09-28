Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband Files For Divorce

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not being re-elected at home ... because her husband just pulled the plug on their marriage.

MTG's husband, Perry Greene, beelined it to court Tuesday and filed to divorce the Congresswoman from Georgia after 27 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Marjorie and Perry tied the knot back in August 1995 when she was still in college at the University of Georgia ... and they had 3 children together, who are now all over the age of 18.

It's unclear what led to the split, but in the docs, MTG's husband says they have previously separated ... and he wants the court to split up their assets and debts equally.

MTG tells TMZ ... "Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom."