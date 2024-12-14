Luigi Mangione Photos Used Onscreen During 'Hannah Montana' Song at Concert

Luigi Mangione could be "the one" for a whole lotta people, it seems ... 'cause his photos drove a concert crowd into a frenzy -- all while a popular Miley Cyrus song played.

Here's the deal ... Bop to the Top Tour's Jingle Bop -- a concert series where DJs play popular Disney Channel hits -- stopped in Boston Friday night, and one disc jockey decided to combine current events with a classic track.

Watch the clip ... Cyrus' song "He Could Be The One" -- recorded during her "Hannah Montana" days -- blares over the speakers while pictures of Mangione start to populate the screen.

Lots of photos scoured from social media showing the alleged killer grinning wide -- but, the audience shouts their approval the loudest when his mug shot hits the screen.

If you don't know ... Miley's song has lyrics like "Think I'm really digging on his vibe / He really blows me away" -- so, safe to say people are still thirsting after Luigi.

As you know ... Luigi is being accused of second-degree murder, with prosecutors claiming he shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this month.

The portion of the public has embraced Luigi despite the allegations ... with many complimenting his looks and some even offering to pay his legal fees.

Mangione is currently fighting extradition to New York -- remember, cops arrested him in Pennsylvania -- though Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg recently said Mangione may drop the fight and waive extradition.

He's retained an expert attorney to fight his case -- enlisting Karen Friedman Agnifilo to represent him.