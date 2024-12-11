Luigi Mangione's Fans Flood Attorney's Office With Offers to Pay Legal Bills

Play video content CNN

Luigi Mangione’s online fan base is next-level, with the hype so wild that people are even offering to cover his legal bills after he was charged in the Brian Thompson murder case.

Thomas Dickey, the attorney for 26-year-old Mangione, admitted he hasn’t seen the emails himself, but his office staff filled him in on the wild offers to cover his fees.

When asked why fans were offering to pay, Dickey told CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins that they'e "exercising their right to free speech and they're saying that's the way they're supporting my client."

Mangione’s online rep is clearly through the roof, with fans calling him a hero after he was arrested Monday at a Pennsylvania McDonald's when a customer recognized him and an employee called police. Mangione was later charged with the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO in New York.

Just minutes after Mangione was ID’d, insurance haters and Internet sleuths were all over his socials, admiring and celebrating him. In fact, there’s even merch now supporting Mangione -- so it’s safe to say his arrest has totally split society down the middle.