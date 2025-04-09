Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Weezer Member's Wife Shot By Cops in Shootout, Booked for Attempted Murder

scott shriner jillian lauren lapd getty instagram composite main
Getty / Instagram @jillianlauren Composite

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was shot by cops during a wild chase in L.A. ... TMZ has learned, and then she was booked for attempted murder.

LAPD officers responded to a hit-and-run Tuesday on a freeway winding through the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles. Three suspects fled the scene on foot. One bailed out of his vehicle, climbed over a freeway embankment and ended up on a residential street.

The suspect stripped off some of his clothing, trying to blend into the neighborhood -- it didn't work.

As cops scoured the area, setting up barricades and blocking off streets, Scott's wife, Jillian Lauren emerged from their house ... gun in hand as she began firing, according to a law enforcement source, presumably at the suspect.

scott shriner jillian lauren sub getty swipe
Getty

Officers yelled at her to drop the weapon, but cops say she ignored multiple commands, and they fired, striking her shoulder. She then ran back into the house.

040925_hit_and_run-kal
ONE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
KTLA

30 minutes later, Lauren and her babysitter emerged from the house with their hands up, and surrendered to cops.

Law enforcement tells TMZ, Lauren was taken to a hospital and booked for attempted murder.

Lauren has led a colorful life ... she wrote a book, "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem," which chronicles her time as a "guest" of the Prince of Brunei.

The incident went down as Weezer is set to perform at Coachella this weekend.

The suspect was apprehended ... the other 2 are still on the loose.

Story developing ...

