Weezer Performs Acoustic Concert For Striking Writers Outside Paramount

Weezer Entertains Striking Writers Outside Paramount

5/17/2023 4:46 PM PT
WEEZER FOR THE WRITERS
Weezer provided entertainment to the striking writers picketing outside Paramount Pictures ... supporting the cause by playing some of the band's most famous songs.

KEEP IT UP
Lead singer Rivers Cuomo was flanked by guitarists Brian Bell and Scott Shriner outside the major movie studio Wednesday ... playing an acoustic concert for the writers who are continuing their strike.

weezer
The Writers Guild of America members surrounded the band as they performed from just outside the studio entrance ... with Weezer playing some of their biggest hits, including "Beverly Hills" and "Buddy Holly."

5/9/23
MUSICAL MOMENTUM
Weezer joins Imagine Dragons as bands to play for striking writers ... last week Dan Reynold's and guitarist Wayne Sermon put on a show outside Netflix HQ.

5/5/23
LENDING A HAND
We've also seen Pete Davidson and TV's late-night talk show hosts supporting the WGA, bringing pizza and food to the writers ... and there's also been a live mariachi band at the picket lines.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

Ya gotta imagine more bands will follow suit ... and it will be interesting to see who grabs the mic next.

Stay tuned ...

