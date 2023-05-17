Weezer Performs Acoustic Concert For Striking Writers Outside Paramount
5/17/2023 4:46 PM PT
Weezer provided entertainment to the striking writers picketing outside Paramount Pictures ... supporting the cause by playing some of the band's most famous songs.
Lead singer Rivers Cuomo was flanked by guitarists Brian Bell and Scott Shriner outside the major movie studio Wednesday ... playing an acoustic concert for the writers who are continuing their strike.
The Writers Guild of America members surrounded the band as they performed from just outside the studio entrance ... with Weezer playing some of their biggest hits, including "Beverly Hills" and "Buddy Holly."
Weezer joins Imagine Dragons as bands to play for striking writers ... last week Dan Reynold's and guitarist Wayne Sermon put on a show outside Netflix HQ.
We've also seen Pete Davidson and TV's late-night talk show hosts supporting the WGA, bringing pizza and food to the writers ... and there's also been a live mariachi band at the picket lines.
Ya gotta imagine more bands will follow suit ... and it will be interesting to see who grabs the mic next.
Stay tuned ...