OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Cries After Sleeping With 100 Men in 1 Day

OnlyFans model Lily Phillips says sleeping with 100 men in one day is "not for the weak" ... appearing visibly upset in the aftermath of one sex-a-thon in a new video.

YouTuber Josh Pieters recently released a new documentary on his channel, in which he followed the adult performer as she prepared to pull off a sex-centric stunt in October, when she slept with 100 partners in a 24-hour period.

While Lily expressed her excitement at the prospect, she seemed to get quite overwhelmed by the realities of the grueling undertaking ... she even admitted to the cameras that it "was hard" and wasn't sure "if [she]'d recommend it."

In the moments after concluding her sex-capade, Lily had to excuse herself from filming with Josh ... as she broke out into tears while recounting her experience.

Per Lily, the feat was "definitely" more intense than she had imagined, especially after having to rush through some of her sexual encounters.

At one point, she told the filmmakers ... "Sometimes, you'd dissociate."

She confessed that she started to doubt the process when she reached 40 partners, noting that she saw "some smoke today."

Nonetheless, Lily assured Josh and his team that she was feeling alright in her "downstairs," which she said was "not really sore."

Lily's tearful reaction shouldn't be confused with regret, however ... she later announced her 2025 plan to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours, which would set a world record.