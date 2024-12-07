Sophie Rain Declines High-End Sex Doll Offer Amid Viral OnlyFans Fame

Sophie Rain has been inundated with opportunities since going viral over her massive OnlyFans paycheck ... but a high-end sex doll of her likeness is an offer she can refuse.

RealDoll -- the same sex doll company Lamar Odom purchased a model from -- reached out to the 20-year-old brunette bombshell a couple of times with an offer to recreate her nude torso.

She likely could have made a serious chunk of change for the mold, as those torsos usually retail for $1,900 ... but the company is pretty damn sure they could sell hers for $3K!

But, the butt offer ain't happening ... at least, not anytime soon, as a source close to SR tells us she is not interested right now.

As TMZ exclusively reported ... Sophie has been flooded with different offers since she went viral after claiming she made more than $40 million on OnlyFans this year.

Sophie joined us on "TMZ Live" earlier this week, and told us she's still a virgin and marketing herself as one is a big draw for men.

A source close to Sophie told us she's been getting offers to get her virginity taken on camera for big bucks ... but she isn't interested and passed on all the asks.