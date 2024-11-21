OnlyFans Model Elsa Thora Pleads to Have Mars Baby With Elon Musk

An OnlyFans model in Germany wants to make history with Elon Musk ... by giving birth to the first baby on Mars.

Elsa Thora tells TMZ ... she wants to get knocked up by Elon and pop out their child on the Red Planet.

Play video content TMZ.com

The social media influencer and OF model is dead serious here ... she says this isn't about clout ... she truly believes the Earth is dying and Elon is going to save humanity by colonizing Mars.

Elsa tells us she wants to help kick-start humanity on our neighboring planet, and what better way than by having Elon's baby!!!

Elon's got a dozen kids, but 22-year-old Elsa doesn't have any ... and she wants to change that, ASAP. She says Elon clearly knows what he's doing in bed, and she wants him to get her preggo the old-fashioned way.

Elsa's really given this some thought ... she's willing to get pregnant on Earth and give birth on Mars, because Elon says it would take about 9 months to travel there by spaceship.

Otherwise, Elsa's cool with making babies with Elon in space on the rideover. Pun intended.

Play video content TMZ.com

Elsa's doing everything she can to get on Elon's radar -- starting a petition to become a "Martian mom" and tagging him on his social media platform ... but so far, it's been crickets.

On its face, this seems pretty thirsty ... but Elsa says her family and friends are supporting her dream.