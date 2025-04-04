Tori Spelling Wishes Sex Tape With Ex Husband Dean McDermott Leaked

Play video content misSPELLING

Tori Spelling says she wishes folks were able to watch an X-rated video she made with her ex-husband Dean McDermott ... lamenting how their sex tape never got leaked.

The actress recalled some sex tape drama on her "misSPELLING" podcast ... telling an old story about the home video she made with Dean one year on Valentine's Day.

Tori went on to retell the story of how the sex tape fell into the wrong hands and was being shopped around ... until her legal team prevented it from ever seeing the light of day.

Thing is ... Tori now wishes the sex tape had leaked.

It's a change of tune for Tori ... when she first told her sex tape story back in 2013 -- after writing about it in a book -- she told "Access Hollywood" "I would never sell a sex tape!!!"

Tori previously cited her children as the reason for not wanting the sex tape out there.