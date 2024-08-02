Tori Spelling Tells William Shatner She May Have to Join "OnlyFans"

Play video content misSPELLING

Tori Spelling says she's planning to jump on the OnlyFans bandwagon so she can afford to send her 5 kids to college.

The "Beverly Hills, 90120" actress sat down with William Shatner on Wednesday's episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast -- and the two started discussing how expensive universities are these days. That prompted Tori to bring up joining OnlyFans.

Tori bluntly told Shatner she's considering taking the OnlyFans route so her children can go on to higher education. As you know, Tori shares 5 kids with her ex Dean McDermott: Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Shatner seemed confused, replying that he didn't know what OnlyFans was.

Tori gave the "Star Trek" legend a brief tutorial, explaining it was once only a service catering to women "along the lines" of sex workers.

Shatner cut her off to clarify that the women were actually full-blown sex workers looking to put out -- and Tori acknowledged that fact.

Then Tori pivoted, saying the service was also being used by entertainers -- such as actors and comedians -- to make a living by creating paid subscription videos for their fans.

Shatner still seemed baffled, asking how it all worked. Tori said OnlyFans creators could wear something revealing like a bikini in their videos and their fans could pay in advance an additional fee for them to show their breasts.

Shatner fired back, “Everything showing?” Tori responded, “If you want, if you choose.”