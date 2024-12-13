Jojo Siwa Picks Up Rumored New Girlfriend Kath Ebbs From LAX

JoJo Siwa is no longer flying solo it seems ... because we filmed her picking up rumored new girlfriend Kath Ebbs from LAX Airport.

The "Dance Moms" alum rolled up in her Cybertruck to pick up Ebbs at the Tom Bradley International Terminal in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Check out photos and video, obtained by TMZ ... JoJo is all smiles as she greets Ebbs with a nice big hug before stepping back and staring into each other's eyes.

The two then stroll arm and arm out of the terminal with Ebbs wheeling her yellow suitcase. They seem so happy together that JoJo did a little dance on their way to the Cybertruck.

It's not clear when or where JoJo met Kath, who describes herself as an Australian actor and writer on her podcast, "Conversations With Kat."

As you know, JoJo reportedly called it quits with her ex Dakayla Wilson in November after they first hooked up only 3 months earlier.