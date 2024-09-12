Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
JoJo Siwa Calls Taylor Swift 'Brave' for Endorsing Kamala Harris

JoJo Siwa on Taylor Swift 'Brave' for Sharing Endorsement ... But Not Ready to Do the Same!!!

JoJo Siwa has nothing but respect for Taylor Swift after she decided to publicly endorse Kamala Harris for president ... but she isn't ready to follow in her footsteps.

We caught up with the entertainer at LAX after the debates, where the "Dance Moms" alum applauded the pop star for speaking out ... and noted the singer's endorsement will likely have an impact.

As she put it ... "The Swifties rule the world at this point."

Despite her admiration for Swift, Siwa made it clear she has no plans to publicly endorse one candidate over the other ... confessing she doesn't necessarily feel well-versed enough in politics to have an opinion.

She added ... "I think it's cool that [Swift] is strong enough in her beliefs that she's brave enough to share them. 'Cause I think that's a scary thing. It's not for everybody to do and that's okay."

According to Siwa, she's solely focusing on entertaining the public, which is why she has no interest in succumbing to pressure to say something political.

As TMZ previously reported ... Swift made her long-awaited political endorsement Tuesday evening after the presidential debate between Vice President Harris and Donald Trump.

In a statement shared on her social media pages, the pop sensation said she was voting for Harris, as the presidential hopeful fights for the causes she believes in.

Trump responded to Swift's decision Wednesday morning ... where he declared he wasn't "a Taylor Swift fan" and was more excited for Brittany Mahomes' support.

