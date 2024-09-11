J.D. Vance Brushes Off Taylor Swift's Harris Endorsement, Says She's Out of Touch

J.D. Vance is claiming Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris doesn’t carry much weight, because her wealth and high-profile status make her out of touch with the average voter.

In a Fox News appearance Wednesday, Donald Trump's VP pick said despite her star power, folks aren’t going to be influenced by the views of a billionaire celeb ... who he says does not experience the everyday struggles of most Americans.

Taylor signed off her Kamala IG endorsement Tuesday night with "Childless Cat Lady," which probably ruffled Vance's feathers even more.

Vance's recently resurfaced "cat lady" comment dates back to 2021, when he questioned Democratic leadership, saying the country was being run by people like VP Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who supposedly don't have a stake in the nation's future because they haven't had their own children.

J.D.’s response to Taylor’s endorsement isn’t too surprising -- it’s right in line with Donald’s gripes, who predicted the pop star would lose fans over her political support.

