Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris just won the grand prize in her debate with Donald Trump ... because the TV showdown netted the Vice President a crucial endorsement ... from the one and only Taylor Swift.

The singer just announced she's voting for Harris and running mate Tim Walz ... making her allegiances known only minutes after Harris and Trump wrapped their first debate.

Taylor says she watched the debate and recently became aware of her fake AI endorsement of Trump ... so she wanted to be transparent about her plans for the upcoming election.

TS says she's voting for the Harris-Walz ticket because the Veep "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Taylor says she feels Harris "is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos" ... and she says Walz impresses her as a running mate because he stands for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF and a woman's right to her own body.

In a message to first-time voters, Taylor is reminding them to get registered ... and she says she's going to vote early, because it's much easier that way.

Taylor is also taking a parting shot at Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance ... signing her Instagram post, "Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady," with a photo of her with her cat as the cover image.