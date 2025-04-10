Val Kilmer's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Val Kilmer's cause of death has been revealed ... the legendary actor died from pneumonia, TMZ has learned.

TMZ has obtained the death certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Health. Kilmer's immediate cause of death has been confirmed as pneumonia. Underlying causes listed on the death certificate are acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue.

Other contributing factors include malnutrition, and a tracheocutaneous fistula. We've also learned he was cremated on April 7.

Kilmer's daughter told the New York Times he passed away on April 1 after battling pneumonia.

Kilmer had been dealing with serious health issues for years -- after a throat cancer battle in 2015, he lost much of his voice. By the time of his final film role, "Top Gun: Maverick," which came out in 2022, they had to use A.I. to recreate his voice.

TMZ also learned his health got increasingly bad in his final years -- Kilmer was bedridden for months before he died.

Kilmer was 65.