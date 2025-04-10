Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Val Kilmer's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Val Kilmer Official Cause of Death Released

Published
val kilmer cause of death
Getty

Val Kilmer's cause of death has been revealed ... the legendary actor died from pneumonia, TMZ has learned.

TMZ has obtained the death certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Health. Kilmer's immediate cause of death has been confirmed as pneumonia. Underlying causes listed on the death certificate are acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue.

val kilmer death certificate launch 2b
Launch Doc
See The Death Certificate Launch Doc

Other contributing factors include malnutrition, and a tracheocutaneous fistula. We've also learned he was cremated on April 7.

Kilmer's daughter told the New York Times he passed away on April 1 after battling pneumonia.

val-kilmer-timeline
VAL KILMER: THROUGH THE YEARS
Getty

Kilmer had been dealing with serious health issues for years -- after a throat cancer battle in 2015, he lost much of his voice. By the time of his final film role, "Top Gun: Maverick," which came out in 2022, they had to use A.I. to recreate his voice.

TMZ also learned his health got increasingly bad in his final years -- Kilmer was bedridden for months before he died.

Remembering Val Kilmer
Launch Gallery
Remembering Val Kilmer Launch Gallery
Getty

Tributes came flooding in after his death was announced -- with legends like Francis Ford Coppola, Cher, Jim Carrey and more paying their respects. Tom Cruise held a moment of silence for his "Top Gun" costar at CinemaCon.

Kilmer was 65.

RIP

related articles