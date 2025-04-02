Val Kilmer's Ex-Wife Joanne and Daughter Mercedes Seen in Emotional Hug

Val Kilmer's ex-wife Joanne Whalley and daughter Mercedes Kilmer were spotted for the first time since his death, sharing a heartfelt hug in an emotional moment.

Check out the pics TMZ got ... Joanne looked utterly heartbroken as she consoled her equally devastated daughter outside her home Wednesday.

Mercedes had her hands full with bags, looking like she was in the middle of moving stuff into her car when she and her mom shared the moment.

As you know, Mercedes confirmed her dad’s passing to The New York Times yesterday, sharing that he died after a battle with pneumonia.

Kilmer had health woes for years -- he was hospitalized with throat cancer in 2015, and while he eventually went into remission, the disease permanently damaged his voice.

TMZ also learned his health took a serious turn for the worse in his final years, leaving him bedridden for years before his death.

Since his health had been declining for a while, we're told his death didn't come as a surprise, with his kids and family by his bedside in his final days.