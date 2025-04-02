Billy Zane Say Val Kilmer's Film Career Will Resonate for Years to Come

Play video content TMZ.com

Billy Zane is absolutely devastated over the loss of his former costar Val Kilmer ... telling us it was an honor to work with him on their 1993 Western "Tombstone."

TMZ caught up with Zane at LAX Wednesday, and he admitted he’s feeling pretty down over the tragic news of losing such a great actor.

Catch the clip ... Billy reflects on Val’s career, saying he really set the bar high in the industry and that his filmography will stand the test of time.

Overall, Billy’s really feeling down, not just over Val but also other friends he’s lost in the past month.